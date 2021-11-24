584 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,708.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,825.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,697.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

