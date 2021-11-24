CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,377,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 157.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,915.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,849.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,666.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

