Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is GFG Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,915.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,849.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,666.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

