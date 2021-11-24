MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $336,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $498.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $499.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

