Reviewing H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of H. Lundbeck A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for H. Lundbeck A/S and Superdry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 2 1 4 0 2.29 Superdry 0 3 0 0 2.00

H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Superdry.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Superdry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 11.94% 19.70% 9.42% Superdry N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Superdry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 1.90 $242.21 million $1.64 15.71 Superdry $734.07 million 0.46 -$47.63 million N/A N/A

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Risk & Volatility

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superdry has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats Superdry on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s. The company was founded by Hans Lundbeck on August 14, 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites. The Wholesale segment includes the ownership of brands, wholesale distribution of own brand products such as clothing, footwear, and accessories and trade sales. The company was founded by Julian Marc Dunkerton and James Holder in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

