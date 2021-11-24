FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.31 Million in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

