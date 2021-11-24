iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Stake Decreased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,861 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.23% of iSun worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iSun by 5.2% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iSun by 76.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iSun by 134.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 137,303 shares during the period. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iSun stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.16. iSun, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that iSun, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

