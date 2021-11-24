13,992 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,992 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SAP by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $115.70 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

