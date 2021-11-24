FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InflaRx alerts:

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.