237,597 Shares in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 237,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. Dynamics Special Purpose comprises 1.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

DYNS stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.