Hixon Zuercher LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $211.81 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

