Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

