Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,892,863 shares of company stock worth $659,916,656 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $337.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.34. The company has a market capitalization of $938.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

