Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $365.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.73 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

