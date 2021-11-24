Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 183 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $295.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.09 and its 200 day moving average is $272.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

