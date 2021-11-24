Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $182.36. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

