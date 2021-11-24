iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 788,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,072,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.85. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,631. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

