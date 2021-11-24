Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $9.71 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average is $120.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

