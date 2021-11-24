Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 510.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9,115.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.13. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.