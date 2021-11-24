Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target at $53.15

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.50. 1,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.12. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Methanex by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

