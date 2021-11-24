Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.05

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.05 and last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 2292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $952,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Edison International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Edison International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

