Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) recently:
- 11/24/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,125 ($27.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/8/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/6/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of LON RDSB traded up GBX 17.65 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,656.45 ($21.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,212 ($15.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £188.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,657.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,484.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.
