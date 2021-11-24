CI&T (CINT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

CI&T stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,288. CI&T has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Get CI&T alerts:

About CI&T

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.