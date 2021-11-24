Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.80

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 3221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

