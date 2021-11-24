1,628,987 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,628,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,431,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.53% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.55. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

