Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Boosted by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Amundi bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,632,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,821,000 after acquiring an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

