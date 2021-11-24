Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $244.29 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

