CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $16.95. CVR Energy shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

