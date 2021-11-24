Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $18.21

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.21, but opened at $19.60. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 12,624 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORMP shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $653.53 million, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

