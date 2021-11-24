Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.65

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

