First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

FTSL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan Fund worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

