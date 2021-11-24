Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of 485.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Shares of PINE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 94,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 128.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

