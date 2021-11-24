Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSANY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CLSA raised Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NSANY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

