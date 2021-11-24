XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 192,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970,994. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. XPeng has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $74.49.
Several research analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
