XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 192,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970,994. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. XPeng has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $74.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XPeng by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of XPeng by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

