AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:AFB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 168,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $723,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

