Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CLSA raised Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NSANY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

