GamerCoin Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $41.27 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00069339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.56 or 0.07429227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,094.20 or 0.99589054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.