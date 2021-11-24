Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $225,825.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00249701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,631,893.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00045470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00085756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.