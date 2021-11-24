BENQI (QI) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BENQI has traded up 33% against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market cap of $81.46 million and $96.25 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00069339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.56 or 0.07429227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,094.20 or 0.99589054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI's total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

