Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,306 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,773 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.31. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.86 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

