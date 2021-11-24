Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Shares of MCD opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average is $239.39. The company has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

