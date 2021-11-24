Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Amundi bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

