Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

