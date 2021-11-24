Andesa Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Allstate by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

