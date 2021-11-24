Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

NYSE MS opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.