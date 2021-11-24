LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $4,429,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

