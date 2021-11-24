Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Amundi bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after buying an additional 239,987 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $132.16 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.