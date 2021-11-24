Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

