Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

NYSE BR opened at $173.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,692 shares of company stock valued at $35,911,477. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

