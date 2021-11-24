DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $125.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $5.85 on Friday, hitting $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

